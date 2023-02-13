Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 50,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 123,031 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.60.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

