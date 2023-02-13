Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

