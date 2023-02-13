Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Increases By 31.2%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. 330,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on AKR. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.