Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 47.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $16.91 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.95.
Air China Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air China (AIRYY)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.