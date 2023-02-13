Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 47.1%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY remained flat at $16.91 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.44. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

