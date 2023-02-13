Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 59.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the January 15th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

ACI traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $21.33. 2,081,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

