Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Decreases By 39.6%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the January 15th total of 160,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.7 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $66.09. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $39.89 and a 1 year high of $73.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

