Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Grows By 33.3%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Monday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.
About Autoneum
