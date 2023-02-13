Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Grows By 33.3%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Monday. Autoneum has a 12 month low of $165.87 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87.

About Autoneum

Recommended Stories

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, engine and body-mounted absorbers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields, as well as battery and spare wheel pans.

