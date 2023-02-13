Short Interest in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Increases By 32.3%

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AZYO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.28. 22,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,820. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 1,819.23% and a negative net margin of 77.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZYO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Aziyo Biologics news, CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aziyo Biologics news, CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,217 shares in the company, valued at $210,259.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. acquired 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aziyo Biologics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,139,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

