Short Interest in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Increases By 56.6%

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.0 %

Bel Fuse stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. 2,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

