Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Rises By 64.3%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,200 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.82. 6,423,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,231,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.07. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 139.45% and a negative return on equity of 383.61%. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth about $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

