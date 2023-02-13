Short Interest in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Grows By 24.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,899,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bit Digital by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,204,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 451,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bit Digital by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bit Digital by 378.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 670,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 137.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The firm focuses on its mining business located globally in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

