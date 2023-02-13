Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Declines By 25.3%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. 18,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,771. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.