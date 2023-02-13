Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Decreases By 45.7%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Up 5.4 %

BHLL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 176,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,850. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

