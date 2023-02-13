Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 35.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFWFF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.59. 53,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.