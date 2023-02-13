Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Grows By 84.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Cochlear Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50.
About Cochlear
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cochlear (CHEOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.