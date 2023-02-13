Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Grows By 84.1%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Cochlear Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHEOY stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

