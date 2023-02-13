Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rises By 35.9%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins began coverage on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

