Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rises By 35.9%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.4 days.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.72.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 6.69%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.84%.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
