Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Increases By 44.9%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evogene by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,576. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 2,338.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

