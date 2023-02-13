Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Rises By 127.8%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FEX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,923. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

