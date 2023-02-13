Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Rises By 152.6%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEI stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.81.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.