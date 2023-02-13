Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Increases By 44.8%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

FIAC stock remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

