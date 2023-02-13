Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 24.9%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.38% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPN stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,286. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.