Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Grows By 125.1%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,000 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the January 15th total of 315,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTWCF remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. Greentown China has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $1.63.

Get Greentown China alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Greentown China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.