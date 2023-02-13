Short Interest in Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Increases By 174.9%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 174.9% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Greggs Trading Up 2.5 %

GGGSF stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Greggs has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGGSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.06) to GBX 3,200 ($38.47) in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

