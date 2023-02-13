Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Increases By 266.7%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of HNGKY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

