Short Interest in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Expands By 146.1%

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 146.1% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HPX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of HPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HPX by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPX Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HPX opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. HPX has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

