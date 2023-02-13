Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases By 107.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.29. 8,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,697. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

