Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 105.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
ESGU stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
