Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Expands By 105.6%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the January 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,101. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,332,000.

