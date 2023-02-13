Short Interest in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rises By 32.8%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,490,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of JBLU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. 4,796,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,777,396. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 20.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 12.4% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.