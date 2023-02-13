Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Grows By 140.1%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,300 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the January 15th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 233,579 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 742,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 43,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,385. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

