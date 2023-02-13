Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Rises By 126.4%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 126.4% from the January 15th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMMPF stock remained flat at $14.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

