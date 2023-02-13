Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Rises By 211.1%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

