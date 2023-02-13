Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Increases By 141.7%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 141.7% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.55) to GBX 285 ($3.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 397 ($4.77) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

