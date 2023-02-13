Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Rises By 133.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700,000 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the January 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 185,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $19.67. 234,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,537. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Manulife Financial

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

