Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Rises By 28.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NGM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 250,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,632. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,798.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 35,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $179,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 375,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $438,172.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,798.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 196,826 shares of company stock worth $967,844. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

