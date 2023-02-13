Short Interest in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Increases By 32.7%

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 12,950,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 651.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,638,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,844,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.30 ($5.70) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.24) to €5.40 ($5.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NYSE:NOK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.66. 13,374,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

