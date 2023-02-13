Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Grows By 17.7%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the January 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 881,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,359 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,513. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.