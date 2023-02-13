Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Expands By 34.8%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 275,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,643. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $94,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,663.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 49,454 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,470,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after acquiring an additional 259,246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.