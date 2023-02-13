Short Interest in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Drops By 23.7%

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 593,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens decreased their price target on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,786.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 1,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $27,786.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,301,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,685,943.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares in the company, valued at $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,525 shares of company stock worth $1,189,191 in the last ninety days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMAX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.82. 5,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,619. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

