Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Drops By 38.3%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the January 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649. RESAAS Services has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

