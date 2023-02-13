Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 320.6%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 320.6% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of RNMBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNMBY. UBS Group lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €240.00 ($258.06) to €265.00 ($284.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rheinmetall from €220.00 ($236.56) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

