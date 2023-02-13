Short Interest in Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Declines By 35.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($3.97) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 350 ($4.21) in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Rotork stock remained flat at $3.93 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Rotork has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

