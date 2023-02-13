Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Expands By 115.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SEEK stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. SEEK has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $45.76.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

