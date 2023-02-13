Short Interest in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Increases By 18.6%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total transaction of $162,686.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.72, for a total value of $162,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $29,487,348. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after purchasing an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $458.36 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $610.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 286.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

