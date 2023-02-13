Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 69.3%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.8 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including oncology, cerebrocardiovascular, CNS, general infection, immunology, digestive and metabolism, and respiratory.

