Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 69.3%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 225.8 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of SHPMF remained flat at $1.80 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.10.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
