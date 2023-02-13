Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Declines By 36.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 15th total of 177,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.1 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMFTF remained flat at $44.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.