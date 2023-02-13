Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Decreases By 66.7%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
