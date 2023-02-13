Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Decreases By 66.7%

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

Shares of SpareBank 1 SMN stock remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

