Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 733.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance
Starfleet Innotech stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 786,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,498. Starfleet Innotech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Starfleet Innotech
