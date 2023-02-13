Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Rises By 733.3%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Starfleet Innotech stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 786,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,498. Starfleet Innotech has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Starfleet Innotech

Starfleet Innotech, Inc is involved in asset management, food, and franchise business. It is engaged in acquisition of businesses to develop its operations. The company was founded on April 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Zealand.

