Short Interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Increases By 42.6%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.57. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.75.

Insider Activity at Tabula Rasa HealthCare

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro acquired 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Cancro acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

