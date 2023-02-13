Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Expands By 100.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Verbund Price Performance

OEZVY stock remained flat at $16.54 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OEZVY. Barclays cut their price objective on Verbund from €125.00 ($134.41) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

