Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Decreases By 29.7%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vericity stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Vericity as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $7.74. 15,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Vericity has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.28.

About Vericity

Vericity ( NASDAQ:VERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter. Vericity had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

